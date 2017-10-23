See Daniel Day-Lewis As a Lothario Fashion Designer in Phantom Thread

Latest News from Vulture

14 mins ago

Opera Review: A Triple Dose of Expert Monteverdi

For the composer’s 450th birthday, John Eliot Gardiner conducts.

26 mins ago

Radical in Content, Retrograde in Form: What Should We Make of ‘Trigger’?

I wish I didn’t feel as conflicted as I do about this show that surveys “gender beyond the binary.”

1:19 p.m.

Destroyer’s Dan Bejar on His New Album and How the Doors Are Actually Good

“I think a lot of America’s problems would settle themselves if more bands started ripping off the Doors.”

1:11 p.m.

Kit Harington Does Sexiest Thing Yet: He Admits He Was Wrong About Sexism

He mixed up sexism and objectification.

1:00 p.m.

Decide Who Belongs in the Bad Place Based on This Gag Reel From The Good Place

Who is throwing debris at Kristen Bell?

12:25 p.m.

All the Signs Holden Ford on Mindhunter Is a Developing Psychopath

Something seems off about Holden Ford from the minute we meet him.

12:12 p.m.

Star Trek: Discovery Renewed for Season Two

Season one will continue to air on CBS All Access in two chapters.

11:47 a.m.

Kim Cattrall Says She and Her Sex and the City Co-stars Weren’t Friends

And Sarah Jessica Parker could’ve been nicer about Cattrall’s decision to not return for the third movie.

11:41 a.m.

Fresh Complaint: Jeffrey Eugenides’s Short-Story Sideline

The book is most interesting for the view it affords us of Eugenides absorbing various formal and topical trends.

11:28 a.m.

I Saw Geostorm in 4DX: A Tale of Triumph, Tragedy, and the “Bottom Tickler”

The Geostorm 4DX sensory onslaught, broken down into its composite pieces, each distracting and disorienting in its own special way.

11:12 a.m.

Jane Goodall on Her New Doc and Her Love Story in Africa

“If people wanted to call me comely, it helped with awareness. Hugely.”

10:47 a.m.

See Elisabeth Moss Get in a Condom Tug-of-War in This Clip From The Square

Ruben Östlund’s art-world farce won the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

10:11 a.m.

What Happened When David Letterman Was Honored at the Kennedy Center

The Mark Twain Prize ceremony refused to be about how great he is.

10:05 a.m.

See Daniel Day-Lewis As a Lothario Fashion Designer in Phantom Thread

Day-Lewis and Anderson reunite for first collaboration since There Will Be Blood.

10:02 a.m.

Mindhunter Recap: Father Knows Best

Bill Tench opens up about the problems he’s having at home.

9:52 a.m.

Poldark Recap: Other People’s Parties

This may surprise you, but things are still pretty bad in France.

9:09 a.m.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Recap: Surely, Templeton

Bryan Cranston’s loopy guest role is a great Seinfeld callback.

9:00 a.m.

30 Movies to Watch If You Like Stranger Things

From Akira to Under the Skin.

8:40 a.m.

An Oral History of ‘David Pumpkins’

The story of Saturday Night Live’s most improbable breakout character.

8:00 a.m.

Miles Teller on His New Movie, Superhero Franchises, and Being Likable (or Not)

The actor on Thank You For Your Service, superhero franchises, and being likable (or not).