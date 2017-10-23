See Daniel Day-Lewis As a Lothario Fashion Designer in Phantom Thread

We’ve heard it’s 50 Shades of Grey, PTA-style. For his latest film, Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson has reteamed with the industry’s most committed actor, Daniel Day-Lewis. It’s their first project together since 2007’s There Will Be Blood. (Great movie or the greatest movie?) It’s also, if Day-Lewis is to be believed, the actor’s last performance before retirement. In the movie, the actor plays womanizing fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock, who, along with his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville), designs gowns for royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutantes, and dames. Reynolds meets his match in Alma (Vicky Krieps), who becomes his muse and lover. See Phantom Thread on December 25.
Comments