Pharrell and Girls Trip Writer Tracy Oliver Are Making a Horror Thriller

This summer, Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver became the first black woman to write a movie that grossed over $100 million. Her newest project, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is a horror thriller she’ll write and direct, with Hidden Figures producer and local ageless rapper Pharrell signed on to produce. The movie will be an adaptation of the young-adult novel Survive the Night, which follows a group of girls trying to escape an all-night underground rave in NYC that turns deadly (because obviously). Oliver, who worked on Issa Rae’s YouTube series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, and Barbershop: The Next Cut, will direct (she also helmed a short for Jhené Aiko’s latest album). Oliver has a few other scripts in development: Rapper’s Delight, and an adaptation of the YA novel The Sun Is Also a Star. Excuse me miss, can we have this immediately?
