16 mins ago

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Armed Security Guards Confronted a Car Burglar

The thief allegedly broke into three of the Kardashian-West’s vehicles, as well as a car at their neighbor Kathy Griffin’s home.

7:29 p.m.

The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like A Scrapbook of Pop Music

Look what we made her do.

7:17 p.m.

Pink Looks Back on the Night Christina Aguilera Tried to Punch Her in a Club

“I’m an Alpha and she’s an Alpha,” the singer explains.

6:48 p.m.

Hollywood Agent Accused of Sexual Assault Fired From Agency

Hollywood agent Tyler Grasham has been fired from talent agency APA following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct

5:45 p.m.

Lupita Nyong’o Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Harassment; Weinstein Denies

“He told me not to be so naïve. If I wanted to be an actress, then I had to be willing to do this sort of thing.”

5:28 p.m.

Orphan Black’s Jordan Gavaris: Agent Accused of Sexual Assault Is ‘Dangerous’

APA’s Tyler Grasham is accused of sexually assaulting two other men.

4:06 p.m.

Jane Is a Captivating Look at Jane Goodall’s Exploration of ‘the Great Mystery’

We disagree on many things, but we can all agree on Jane Goodall.

3:57 p.m.

Every Colin Farrell Movie, Ranked

From Solace to Killing of a Sacred Deer.

3:53 p.m.

Actress Heather Kerr Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Assault

Heather Kerr claims Weinstein made her touch his penis during a meeting.

3:26 p.m.

Finn Wolfhard, Cameron Boyce Fire Agent Accused of Sexual Assault

The Stranger Things star left the agency entirely, while Boyce has not decided whether he will stay with talent agency APA.

3:20 p.m.

Too Funny to Fail Captures the Legacy of the Audacious Dana Carvey Show

If you know very little about the button-pushing comedy series, the 90-minute film will be a revelation.

2:46 p.m.

How Rap Reveals What a ‘Rock Star’ Really Means

The dark reality of rock stardom, explored.

1:46 p.m.

Sean Young Says Harvey Weinstein Exposed Himself to Her in the Early ’90s

“I personally experienced him pulling his you-know-what out of his pants in order to shock me.”

1:44 p.m.

Diana Oh Is a Fierce Feminist Who Sings in Her Underwear

The author-star of {my lingerie play} is onstage and on fire.

12:43 p.m.

World’s Laziest Burglars Rob Mariah Carey of a Mere $50,000 in Accessories

They reportedly stole about ten relatively low-value items.

12:38 p.m.

Jay Leno Writes Tribute to David Letterman, Sneaks in Backhanded Compliments

“Even when he was mean to me, it was funny.”

12:36 p.m.

Watch Timothée Chalamet, Hip-Hop Prodigy, Rap About Statistics for Two Minutes

Who among us hasn’t dropped an educational rap for extra credit?

12:34 p.m.

The Snowman Is a Stiff

Tomas Alfredson’s adaptation of Jo Nesbo’s serial-killer story is a bad match of director and material.

12:09 p.m.

Scandal Recap: The House in Vermont

Has there ever been a more boring episode of Scandal?

11:29 a.m.

The Cast of Dirk Gently Plays ‘Elijah Wood, Elijah Woodn’t’

It’s everyone’s favorite game show!