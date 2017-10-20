Pink is, without question, the last pop star you’d want to square off against in a bare-knuckle fist fight. According to the Beautiful Trauma singer’s visit to Watch What Happens Live, however, that’s exactly what Xtina tried to do one night when the singers found themselves out at the same nightclub. “I was like, ‘What’s happening right now?,’” Pink says of Aguilera’s attempt to brawl, a “hilarious” standout moment from the pair’s personal feud, which allegedly started during the “Lady Marmalade” recording process. “We were very young and new, and women have to learn how to support each other,” the singer said of their acrimony. “It’s not taught to us on the playground.” The pair eventually resolved their issues when Pink stopped by The Voice last year to advise the singers on Team Christina.
Comments