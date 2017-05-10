Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Over a decade ago, Pink worked with producer Dr. Luke on three songs for her album I’m Not Dead, but she’ll never work with him again. In an interview with the New York Times today, the pop star says that she has no direct knowledge of the many abuse allegations made against Luke by Kesha, but she does have firsthand experience of Luke’s character and has been put off for good. “I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he’s not a good person,” she says. “I have told him that to his face and I do not work with him. He doesn’t do good business, he’s not a kind person, he doesn’t do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so, and I don’t really feel that bad for him.” (Luke declined to comment to the Times and has denied all of Kesha’s abuse allegations.) Pink’s comments support those of Kelly Clarkson, who also said she will never work with Luke again and even missed out on millions of dollars by refusing to share a songwriting credit with Luke on 2009’s “My Life Would Suck Without You”; she previously said that Luke was “not a good guy” and that she’d been blackmailed by her label to work with him in the past.