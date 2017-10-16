Producers Guild Votes to Expel Harvey Weinstein

A week after Harvey Weinstein was kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Producers Guild of America has also moved to expel ex–Weinstein Co. boss after over three dozen accusations of sexual harassment or assault. “This morning, the PGA’s National Board of Directors and Officers decided by unanimous vote to institute termination proceedings concerning Harvey Weinstein’s membership,” guild presidents Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary wrote in a statement. The PGA’s constitution gives Weinstein the opportunity to respond to the vote before the Guild makes its final determination on November 6. Weinstein was awarded the Producers Guild’s Milestone Award in 2013, along with his brother and Weinstein Company co-founder Bob Weinstein. In addition to moving to expel Harvey Weinstein, the guild created the Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force to research and propose measures to prevent sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.
