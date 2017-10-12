Professor Marston and the Wonder Women isn’t just a story about creating Wonder Woman — it’s also a frank and positive depiction of polyamory between three of the people who contributed to her creation. In the film, William Moulton Marston (Luke Evans), Elizabeth Holloway Marston (Rebecca Hall), and Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote) have a triangular romance that includes a particularly steamy ménage à trois. We talked to Evans and Hall, as well as writer-director Angela Robinson, about filming a threesome without making it super awkward for everyone on set.