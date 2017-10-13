Latest News from Vulture

7 mins ago

Joe Biden Wants Criminal Consequences for Harvey Weinstein

“It is my hope there are more consequences, that the statute hasn’t run out.”

23 mins ago

Pink on Lashing Out at Donald Trump, Dr. Luke, and Her New Album

The pop veteran on taking on Donald Trump and Dr. Luke, her new album Beautiful Trauma, and a 17-year career of being unapologetically herself.

9:43 a.m.

How to Get Away With Murder Recap: The Greater Good

This isn’t an episode of Law & Order: SVU, but this is my favorite episode of Law & Order: SVU.

9:40 a.m.

Stranger Things 2 Trailer: It’s Grown

Season two premieres on October 27.

9:31 a.m.

The Most Erotic Scene From The Wonder Woman Threesome Movie

Professor Marston and the Wonder Woman has some innovative sex tips in its playbook.

9:05 a.m.

AMC’s Streaming Service Will Begin Offering Additional Walking Dead Features

Along with episodes of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.

9:00 a.m.

Jo Nesbø’s 10 Favorite Books

From Shakespeare to Knausgaard.

9:00 a.m.

Finally, a Movie About the Kinky Threesome That Inspired Wonder Woman

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women follows the real-life, erotic love story that helped birth Wonder Woman.

9:00 a.m.

Every Beck Album, Ranked

All 13 albums, plus Song Reader, ranked and filed for your enjoyment.

8:52 a.m.

Quentin Tarantino ‘Stunned and Heartbroken’ Over Weinstein Scandal

Tarantino and Weinstein are longtime collaborators and personal friends.

4:35 a.m.

The First Trailer for New Mutants Teases a True Horror Film

“This isn’t a hospital. It’s a haunted house.”

12:03 a.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: The Grand Gesture

Let’s talk about the Meredith and Megan and Riggs of it all.

Yesterday at 11:39 p.m.

Oliver Stone Was Not Keeping Up With the Harvey Weinstein Story

The director originally said Weinstein was being “condemned by a vigilante system,” then admitted he hadn’t known the full story.

Yesterday at 11:37 p.m.

The Good Place Recap: Party Crash

Even in a subpar episode, Ted Danson is a joy to watch.

Yesterday at 10:18 p.m.

Seth Meyers Says Harvey Weinstein’s Comeback Plan Wouldn’t Work in 1,000 Years

“Unlike real dinosaurs, no one is trying to bring back Harvey Weinstein.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Why Great News Made Tina Fey’s Character a Sexual Harasser

And why 30 Rock never made Jack Donaghy one.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Why Tina Fey’s Great News Episode About Sexual Harassment Is So Good

In a darkly genius way, the NBC sitcom underlines why it’s so dangerous to defend men like Harvey Weinstein.

Yesterday at 9:31 p.m.

Will & Grace Recap: Princess Dye Job

This episode is full of Will & Grace deep cuts.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Amazon Exec Roy Price Is on Leave of Absence After Sexual-Harassment Accusation

Amazon is also reviewing the projects they have with the Weinstein Company.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway Show, Reviewed

Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show is unlike anything he’s ever done before, but it still feels true to who he is.