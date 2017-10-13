Quentin Tarantino has now commented on the three dozen allegations against Harvey Weinstein. In a statement shared via Amber Tamblyn’s Twitter, Tarantino says he has been “stunned and heartbroken” over all of the allegations, and will make a full statement soon. Distributing Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs was an early marker of success for Weinstein’s old company Miramax, and he has executive produced the director’s films since. The two are also close friends: In September, Weinstein threw a lavish engagement party for Tarantino and his fiancée, Israeli singer Daniella Pick. Tamblyn and Tarantino are also friends, and she tweeted that Tarantino asked her to share his statement.
Comments