On Sunday, Los Angeles Times reporter Glenn Whipp published an expose revealing dozens of accusations of sexual-harassment and coercion made against director James Toback. According to the claims of 38 women, the Bugsy screenwriter has allegedly attempted for years to manipulate women into sexual scenarios, implying he could use his Hollywood clout to help their careers before masturbating in front of them. On Monday evening, Whipp followed up on the outcome of his article on Twitter, revealing that nearly 200 additional women have contacted him over the last 24 hours with regards to the director’s sexual misconduct. “Updating again: Since this story published on Sunday, 193 additional women have contacted me to talk about Toback,” Whipp tweeted. Toback has denied all claims made in Whipp’s article, asserting that the womens’ account of his sexual-harassment was “biologically impossible” due to a heart condition and diabetes.
Comments