12 mins ago

Reporter Says 193 Women Have Contacted Him About James Toback Since Sunday

In addition to the 38 women who initially came forward about the director’s alleged history of sexual-harassment.

19 mins ago

The Real Housewives of Dallas Recap: Let Sparkling Dogs Lie

The launch of Kameron’s Sparkle Dog pink dog food is nigh.

10:49 p.m.

Theater Review: In ‘Strange Interlude,’ 1 Man, 6 Hours, Many Ghosts

O’Neill’s immense earthwork of a play, performed solo.

9:59 p.m.

Issa Rae Is Developing an HBO Drama Set in ’90s Los Angeles

Issa Rae is going to need more Golden Globe noms, please.

9:38 p.m.

Another Amazon TV Executive is Leaving the Company

Joe Lewis oversaw drama and comedy development.

8:45 p.m.

Michael Bay Is Bringing You a Live-Action Dora the Explorer Movie

Get Andy Serkis back in his motion capture suit. That’s your Boots right there.

8:03 p.m.

The Hunting Ground Filmmakers Announce Hollywood Sexual Assault Documentary

Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering’s 2015 documentary about campus rape was distributed by The Weinstein Company.

7:57 p.m.

Mindhunter Recap: The Altoona Case

A hugely satisfying episode without a tidy conclusion.

6:15 p.m.

Theater Review: In After the Blast, the Apocalypse Is Now

Love and robots, post-catastrophe, in Zoe Kazan’s play.

6:07 p.m.

Maria Bamford Wants to Tell You How Much Money She Makes

On this week’s Good One podcast, Bamford discusses giving a commencement speech about getting paid to give it.

6:03 p.m.

Tony Goldwyn Says He Had a ‘Casting Couch’ Experience Early in His Career

Reading Lupita Nyong’o’s op-ed inspired Goldwyn to speak out.

5:49 p.m.

Megyn Kelly Addresses Bill O’Reilly Sexual-Harassment Allegations on New Show

The host said she complained about O’Reilly’s behavior while at Fox, and discusses her former network with Juliet Huddy.

5:42 p.m.

R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Opens Up About His Alleged Physical and Emotional Abuse

Kitti Jones speaks out in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

5:28 p.m.

The Many Sex Faces of Outlander, Redux

Some good old-fashioned sexiness!

5:22 p.m.

The Strangely Linear and Reasonable 30-Year History of Chucky

Don Mancini’s Child’s Play universe has endured since the 1980s, and it’s actually going strong.

5:06 p.m.

The Bob’s Burgers Cast Improvises a Mini-Episode About the Birds and the Bees

It’s about time the Belcher family finally had “the talk.”

5:04 p.m.

The Judgement of XXXTentacion

He wouldn’t be where he is if he wasn’t very good at making it very clear who he is.

4:47 p.m.

Brit Marling Calls Out Hollywood’s ‘Soft and Sometimes Literal’ Sex Trafficking

The actress, writer, and producer also shares her own Harvey Weinstein encounter.

4:36 p.m.

All I See Is You Is One of the Strangest, Most Satisfying Surprises of the Fall

Blake Lively’s latest is what a Lifetime Movie directed by Gaspar Noé would look like, and it’s kind of great.

3:29 p.m.

Star Trek Discovery Recap: Excuse Me, You’re Standing On My Katra

Something is off about this Ash Tyler guy.