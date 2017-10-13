How the Stars of Riverdale Spent Their Summer Vacation

Photo: Kyle Dorosz/Vulture

Riverdale, a milkshake of noir, murder mystery, and teen drama, returned for its second season this week, promising a story that’s darker (and hornier) than ever. While the key delight of Riverdale lies in, you know, actually watching the show, that experience goes hand in hand with the secondary joy of following all the 20-something actors who play Riverdale’s teens as they go about their lives and constantly use social media. If you haven’t been following the lives of these actors over the course of the show’s hiatus — but you really should, since they’re charming — here’s a primer of all the silly, thirsty, and otherwise notable things they did last summer.

(Before beginning, it’s worth noting the grim side of things: In September, K.J. Apa was in a car crash after working a long day on the Riverdale set, which was reportedly typical of the show’s working conditions. Warner Bros. TV responded by claiming that it observes the required safety precautions, while SAG-AFTRA said it would send representatives to investigate.)

They went to Comic-Con

just look at all the mcnuggets in this happy meal!!! we got all kinds of nuggets up in this bitch! crispy ones, soft ones, juicy ones. comic con 2017 did not disappoint. A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

They went to Vulture Festival (thanks, guys!)

Vulture Fest. A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on May 20, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

They won surfboards at the Teen Choice Awards

Can't wait for that sweet surf board! Styled: @gabriellangenbrunner A post shared by Casey Cott (@caseycott) on Aug 14, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

Riverdale won awards for best drama series, TV drama actor (Cole Sprouse), breakout TV star (Lili Reinhart), TV ship (Betty and Jughead), breakout show, scene-stealer (Camila Mendes), and hissy fit (Madelaine Petsch). The teens love the teens!

They hung out with Charles Melton, a.k.a. New Reggie

My first day on set with the cast was like opening a Christmas gift you didn't think your parents could afford in a million years. — Charles Melton (@_MELTON_) June 24, 2017

Da boyos A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

… and took very thirsty photos with New Reggie

Domino's Resort 2017 Collection A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on Jul 29, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

… and became best bros with New Reggie

Coming soon A post shared by Charles Melton (@_melton_) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

They started dating each other (maybe)

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart were reportedly seen “canoodling, holding hands and kissing” at a San Diego Comic-Con party in July. They’ve since posted several photos of each other and talked around questions about their relationship. Recently, Sprouse told EW, “I think that kind of discussion, especially because it’s based so much on rumor and hearsay, needs to be taken with a grain of salt. We’re all still human lives that are interacting with the source material. But, truthfully, it’s very pleasing that people talk about Lili and I in that way because it means that we’re resonating so strongly from our character perspective that people really want that to be true.”

he is the greatest. He takes photos like this on my phone pic.twitter.com/pOQk0mmS95 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) May 29, 2016

They had weird interactions at Chipotle

The girl at chipotle just called me archiekins — KJ Apa (@kj_apa) June 13, 2017

They celebrated a ton of birthdays

Working on birthdays has never been so fun. My mom wins with the second cake which is literally insane. The first cake is a peanut butter ice cream cake from the best television sound crew alive. Also another Happy Birthday to @colesprouse and mostly @dylansprouse A post shared by Casey Cott (@caseycott) on Aug 8, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

Happy birthday. You're welcome for the followers. A post shared by Casey Cott (@caseycott) on Aug 4, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Happy birthday to this nugget. A post shared by Casey Cott (@caseycott) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

They made fun of each other

Happy birthday @kj_apa--- the guy who always steals my phone and does shit like this. But I love you for it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u6O8N5sTNk — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 16, 2017

Mockery. The greatest form of our friendship. Happy Birthday @colesprouse 🎂 love your face A post shared by Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) on Aug 4, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

Actual image of @CamilaMendes when she hasn't had coffee. pic.twitter.com/283Oo2hhXM — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 3, 2017

Cole Sprouse took a lot of photos

🌾 A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

Channeling my wheat field @colesprouse photography vibes while on the most epic vacation. PC: @benjaminscottmathews A post shared by Casey Cott (@caseycott) on Sep 14, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

They posed in a lot of photo shoots

Ol King Cole went and did a photo shoot with @miriam_marlene for @indiemagazine . Feature by @elizabeth__coop , out now~ go and peep A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

obligatory greatness A post shared by Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Prim & proper. A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Oct 5, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Yes, that last one is very confusing.

They were on magazine covers

An amazing birthday gift--- the cover of @entertainmentweekly ✨ thank you so much for all the well wishes ❤️❤️ I'm feeling the love today! A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Sep 13, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

Pretty stoked about this Riverdale cover for @TVGuideMagazine ✨ See you next week @Comic_Con! Can't wait to meet you guys!! @warnerbrostv #WBSDCC A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

They met The Good Wife’s Zach Florrick

Goodbye until then lil man A post shared by Charles Melton (@_melton_) on Aug 25, 2017 at 12:02am PDT

Welcome to Riverdale, Graham Phillips!

They started shooting the new season

What are all these blokes doing in my bloody bathroom A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

Quiet on set A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

I related to this scene so well... #tableforone A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on Jul 26, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

put your leg up on my hip, when you dip I dip we dip A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on Jul 13, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT