Riz Ahmed Might Be Netflix’s Modern-Day Hamlet

William Shakespeare once wrote, “There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so.” Proving the Bard empirically false once and for all is the news that Riz Ahmed is currently in talks to star in Netflix’s adaptation of Hamlet, a fact that’s empirically good any way you slice it. Screenwriter Mike Lesslie, who previously penned the Michael Fassbender double feature of Assassin’s Creed and Macbeth, will author the screenplay, which finds a modern-day Hamlet grappling with “intersecting themes of familial honor, moral duty and dynastic corruption” in a London griped by “economic and political uncertainty.” So, sounds like the answer is “to be,” at least until Netflix drops this adaptation.
