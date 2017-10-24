Latest News from Vulture

Robert Guillaume, Voice of Lion King’s Rafiki and Star of Benson, Dies at 89

Guillaume won Emmys for his work on ABC’s Soap and its spinoff Benson.

4:39 p.m.

Kate Winslet: Peter Jackson Was Kicked Off the Set of Titanic

He was trying to visit Kate Winslet during filming.

4:28 p.m.

Netflix’s Animated Comedy Big Mouth Will Return in 2018

The Hormone Monster isn’t done with you yet.

4:19 p.m.

Alice Glass Accuses Former Crystal Castles Bandmate Ethan Kath of Rape and Abuse

“He told me that my feminism made me a target for rapists and only he could protect me.”

3:53 p.m.

Only the Brave Is Proof We Need More Firefighter Movies

The stirring ensemble drama is everything that’s great about war movies, without the war.

3:45 p.m.

Anna Faris’s Memoir Is Haunted by the Ghost of Her Breakup With Chris Pratt

The whole reading experience is a rather depressing and confusing one.

3:34 p.m.

New Weinstein Accuser: ‘He Orally Forced Himself on Me’

Mimi Haleyi details the 2006 encounter in which Harvey Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted her.

2:49 p.m.

George Clooney on Harvey Weinstein Scandal: ‘I Want to Know Who Knew’

The Suburbicon director wants to know why it took so long for this story to come out.

2:20 p.m.

Anna Faris Opens Up About Being Sexually Harassed by a Director While Filming

The director “slapped” her ass.

1:58 p.m.

Julianne Moore Says She Too Was Harassed by James Toback

Her encounter occurred in New York in the 1980s.

1:31 p.m.

Stranger Things 2 Was Worth the Wait

The second season of the Netflix sci-fi hit is just as good as the first.

1:17 p.m.

Mark Wahlberg Wants God to Forgive Him for Starring in One Particular Film

Do four Hail Marys for this one.

1:04 p.m.

Nico Segal Is Chance the Rapper’s Not-So-Secret Weapon

He’s worked with everyone from Kanye West to Ed Sheeran. Here’s the story of how he got there.

1:00 p.m.

Terry Richardson Banned From Working With Condé Nast

Richardson has been repeatedly accused of sexual assault and harassment.

12:19 p.m.

What to Know About the New Stranger Things Characters

Like any good sequel, Stranger Things gets a lot bigger in season two.

12:00 p.m.

See Mandy Gonzalez Mix the Personal and Political in Her ‘Fearless’ Video

See the music video from the Hamilton star’s debut single.

11:59 a.m.

El Chapo Producer Explains His Side of the Sean Penn Feud

Sean Penn tried to derail the movie’s release, the producer of The Day I Met El Chapo says.

11:44 a.m.

Kid Rock Confirmed He’s Not Running for Senate in an Extremely Kid Rock Way

“Are you fucking kidding me?”

11:41 a.m.

So, Who’s the Super A-list Book Editor Secretly Consulting on Younger?

We know he lives in New York.

10:39 a.m.

Cate Blanchett Says Looking Sexy Doesn’t ‘Mean We Want to F*ck You’

She also had some shade for Steve Bannon.