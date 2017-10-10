Rose McGowan Calls Ben Affleck A Liar On Twitter

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

In a statement issued via Twitter today, Ben Affleck addressed the accusations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein by saying, “I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades.” He then issued a call to men to support assault victims, condemn abusive behavior, and to “help ensure there are more women in positions of power.” But Rose McGowan, who has been one of the figures most vocally opposed to Weinstein (she is calling for a full dissolution of the Weinstein Company board) and a long-time critic of systemic misogyny within Hollywood, is asserting that Affleck has known for a long time about Weinstein’s reported behavior.

Ben Affleck fuck off — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Based on McGowan’s responses to Affleck, she seems to be implying that he knew specifically about an incident involving her and Weinstein, and that he even addressed it with her directly. Additionally, McGowan has been tweeting about the issue all day, and amassing an informal coalition she’s called the #ROSEARMY.

we are true. we are strong. we are justice. we see all. #rosearmy pic.twitter.com/aPwxGnFzZI — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

I have been hiding in plain sight, the panther amongst her prey. Well done for piecing together my clues. It’s all in the timeline. https://t.co/tLUWK1goZF — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

The boogie monster of our waking nightmare has been toppled with our flaming sword — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

now imagine his huge size, his monster face/body closing in on you. In one second your life path is not yours. You have been stolen. https://t.co/92Gj6dZWu0 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Bob Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar, David Glasser: you knew. you funded. you are guilty. #resign — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 9, 2017

Now it’s time to look at who funds and airs his shows. What’s up @jeffbezos — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

TWC You don’t get to change your company name & be done with it. Every man there has the blood of sorrow on their hands. You are dirty. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

All of you Hollywood “A-list” golden boys are LIARS. We have just begun. #ROSEARMY pic.twitter.com/r5yPL2A3bC — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Now am I allowed to say rapist https://t.co/95Ze9BixCT — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

ride or die, sister, I got you forever @AsiaArgento I love you — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

HELP ME SLAY DRAGONS. SIGN THE PETITION #ROSEARMY https://t.co/a4JaOFeZfe — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

you made me proud, kid https://t.co/wg60aHByza — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

.@asiaargento directing/re-enacting her own assault.We have been speaking out all along, the elites were just too greedy to care. https://t.co/tEVfPzzQ8a — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017