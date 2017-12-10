Rose McGowan Says Harvey Weinstein Raped Her, Finally Throwing Away the NDA

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

After years of walking right up to the point of saying so, Rose McGowan has accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her. McGowan has talked in broad terms about the incident that happened between her and Weinstein in 1997, the details of which seemed blocked by a nondisclosure agreement. In a Twitter thread posted Thursday afternoon, addressed to Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, McGowan said, “I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it.”

In 1997, according to the New York Times, an incident between McGowan and Weinstein in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival prompted the ex-mogul to pay her a $100,000 settlement. McGowan didn’t speak to the Times about what happened, but has continued to imply online that Weinstein sexually assaulted her. (She is reported to be the anonymous actress who pulled out of Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker story, telling him, “The legal angle is coming at me and I have no recourse.”) This week, McGowan asked if she’s “allowed to say rapist,” and in October 2016, she said she was raped by a studio executive. McGowan’s tweets come just after her account was suspended by Twitter Wednesday night.

1) @jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

2) @jeffbezos I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

3) @Jeffbezos I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

4) @jeffbezos I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was dead — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

4) @jeffbezos I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

5) @jeffbezos Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY #Amazon — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017

