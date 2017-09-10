Rose McGowan Wants the Entire Weinstein Co. Board to Resign

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TCM

Even after Harvey Weinstein’s film studio fired its controversy-plagued co-founder, Rose McGowan didn’t think the company went far enough to right the mogul’s alleged wrongs. “I’m calling on the [Weinstein Company] board to resign effective immediately,” McGowan declared to The Hollywood Reporter. She added another humble request: “And for other men to stop other men when they are being disgusting.”

The New York Times named McGowan in its exposé detailing Weinstein’s long history of paying off sexual-harassment accusers. The Charmed actress received a $100,000 settlement in 1997 after an alleged incident in a hotel at the Sundance Film Festival. McGowan did not speak out in the article — possibly due to a nondisclosure agreement — but she told THR the entire male-dominated Hollywood power structure needed to change.“The men of Hollywood need to know they own no woman,” McGowan said. “The days of Entourage-like behavior and thinking is as dated as your largely bro nature.”