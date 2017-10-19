Roseanne Barr Got Into a Drunken Argument With Rob Reiner About Russia

Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

In case this is something you were once considering: Maybe don’t drink too much, run into Rob Reiner, and pick a fight with him about the state of our democracy. It might not go well. Roseanne tweeted an odd story Thursday morning involving the director. When she ran into Reiner in New York recently (unfortunately for us she does not say where), she politely asked him to give up all that Russia guff he’s been working on: “I went over to him and got into a fight with him over all that Russian BS,” Roseanne tweeted Thursday morning. Basically she accused Rob Reiner — director of two of the truthiest movies in American history (A Few Good Men and Rumor Has It) — of not being able to handle the truth. “I said ‘you’re buying fake news’ he said, ‘I’m not going to listen to this. I’m out of here.’” Reiner recently joined the advisory group of the Committee to Investigate Russia.

i drank too much in NYC and saw Rob Reiner and could not help myself-I went over to him & got into a fight with him over all that Russian BS — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 19, 2017

i said "you're buying fake news" he said, "I'm not going to listen to this. I'm out of here." I said-'u should politiely discuss opinions!' — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 19, 2017

The takeaway, according to Roseanne, who’s secured her spot as the batty aunt you don’t want to tussle with after dinner: “You should politely discuss opinions.”