Faster than you can say “She already done had herses,” RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back with a third season. In a preview episode, RuPaul revealed (excuse us, ruvealed) the lineup of nine contestants who would be competing for a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame next to previous winners Chad Michaels and Sharon Needles. They include Brooklyn disastah artist Aja (season nine), Seattle camp queen BenDeLaCreme (season six), the Creole queen who is telling you she is not going Chi Chi DeVayne (season eight), the gutted-and-set-on-fire-but-she-didn’t-die-bitch-she-crystallized Kennedy Davenport (season seven), male model Milk (season six), the two-hearted Morgan McMichaels (season two), post-modern pimp-ho Shangela (seasons two and three), violinist Thorgy Thor (season eight) and, oh hooooooooooney, it’s Trixie Mattel (season seven). Loosen up your tucks though, because the new season doesn’t start until sometime in the winter.
