Don’t worry kitty girl, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 is coming to keep your charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent warm in the coming winter. But before we get to the new season, VH1 is airing an episode on Friday, October 20, at 8 p.m. where RuPaul reveals the queens competing for a chance to say they’re better than everyone else. In addition, there will be special guests like Chaka Khan! Michelle Visage! Carson Kressley! Here’s an exclusive preview of the announcement for tonight’s episode: Think of it as a little pregame before you get sloppy at the bars tonight.
