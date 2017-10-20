Latest News from Vulture

20 mins ago

Scandal Recap: The House in Vermont

Has there ever been a more boring episode of Scandal?

11:29 a.m.

The Cast of Dirk Gently Plays ‘Elijah Wood, Elijah Woodn’t’

It’s everyone’s favorite game show!

10:51 a.m.

Can Criminal Profilers Really Get Inside the Head of a Killer?

The real world is not exactly like a Netflix series.

10:50 a.m.

Every Question You Have About Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Gorgeous,’ Answered

It’s about that guy from Billy Lynn.

10:48 a.m.

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold Is a Chronicle of an Era-Defining Voice

The emotional late-career tribute arrives on Netflix October 27.

10:19 a.m.

The Odd Timing and Faulty Logic of Taylor Swift’s ‘Gorgeous’

Her sketch of a relationship feels disjointed and implausible.

9:54 a.m.

Ed Sheeran Took a Year Off Because of Substance Abuse

“It all starts off as a party and then you’re doing it on your own and it’s not, so that was a wake-up call.”

9:31 a.m.

What’s Leaving Hulu: November 2017

If you like Keanu Reeves, don’t miss River’s Edge.

9:30 a.m.

Watch the Preview for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 Announcement

“They’re some hungry ass bitches.”

9:30 a.m.

Niall Horan, the Heart of One Direction, Treads Water on Flicker

The heart of One Direction skews toward easy listening, but not in a good way.

9:20 a.m.

Amber Tamblyn Believes Charlyne Yi’s Account of David Cross’s Racist Joke

“I spoke to Charlyne. I believe her. I’m about HER feelings/emotional health right now.”

9:00 a.m.

BPM Is a Vital Testament to Public Action

We should watch BPM and ask, “How disruptive are we willing to be?”

9:00 a.m.

Todd Haynes’s New Film Is Beautiful. Maybe Too Beautiful.

For the first time, Haynes is working with a story whose plot outweighs its concept, as lovely as that concept often is.

8:59 a.m.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Gives an Update on Her Cancer Treatment

“Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT fucking around here.”

8:39 a.m.

How to Get Away With Murder Recap: Women in Suits

Why am I forced to do anything other than watch amazing women in amazing suits destroy puny little men in the courtroom?

8:00 a.m.

The Long, Bizarre Relationship Between Jann Wenner and Mick Jagger

Maybe he should have thought twice before naming his magazine Rolling Stone.

Yesterday at 11:58 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Is Spending Time in Sex Rehab Falling Asleep

Apparently, he smuggled in a cell phone.

Yesterday at 11:52 p.m.

Taylor Swift Releases New Song ‘Gorgeous’

Reputation is out November 10.

Yesterday at 10:54 p.m.

Theater Review: Does Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song Still Give Off Heat?

Theater Review: Does Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song Still Give Off Heat?

Yesterday at 10:33 p.m.

The Better Things Episode That Captures What’s So Good About Better Things

“Eulogy” is a funny, moving, and dark look at a mother who wants to be fully seen.