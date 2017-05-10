Judging by their press tour, Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling spent most of the time on the set of Blade Runner 2049 giggling like idiots and pranking each other (oh, and also one time Ford punched Gosling in the face). After Ford gently negging Gosling by forgetting his name on Graham Norton, the two continued their shenanigans with a gleeful, giggly interview on ITV’s This Morning, during which they poured drinks, interrupted each other, and quoted Jerry Maguire. Congrats to Allison Hammond for showing the world that Harrison Ford’s not really the grump he so often fashions himself as.
Comments