Latest News from Vulture

Three Unconventional Operas, Three Degrees of Success

Crossing, My Lai, and Blank Out all work the dynamic edge of what an opera can be.

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson Is a Shattering Documentary

The film investigates the mysterious death of trans activist and icon Marsha P. Johnson — and the city that let it go unsolved for decades.

How Vangelis’s Cult Blade Runner Score Became a Classic

Vangelis’s Blade Runner score fostered the film’s cult reputation, and helped reimagine electronic music as we know it.

Watch the Trailer for the Documentary Frank Serpico

No, not the Al Pacino cop. The real one.

Don’t Tell Radiohead They’re Nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Nina Simone, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe are also first-time nominees.

Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon Performed As Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

Miley and Fallon re-created Dolly and Kenny Rogers’s 1983 Grammys duet of “Islands in the Stream.”

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford Spend a British TV Interview in Fits of Giggles

The two actors appeared on ITV’s This Morning.

Judith Light Explains the Magic of Transparent and Her Alanis Morissette Scene

“There’s a kind of intimacy and love that you feel at some deep, very primal level.”

Julia Roberts Reenacts Her Film Career With James Corden and Many Wigs

She doesn’t forget Larry Crowne.

Kazuo Ishiguro Wins the Nobel Prize in Literature

His most famous novels are The Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go.

Sequels Are Killing the Art of the Screenplay

Consider The Mummy, a textbook case of what happens when a studio’s drive to build franchises, tentpoles, and universes rearranges a screenplay’s DNA.

The 25 Best Man Versus Nature Movies

In honor of The Mountain Between Us, we look at the best films in which people attempt (and usually fail) to defeat Mother Earth.

The Florida Project Is a Near-Perfect Follow-up From the Director of Tangerine

It’s a heightening in every way of everything that was great about Baker’s last movie.

Queen Sugar Recap: Old Wounds

Will Darla and Ralph Angel really get married?

This Is Us and The Good Place Signal a New Era for the Mystery-Box Show

These NBC shows have set a different bar for puzzle-solving TV.

Empire Recap: Memory Lane

Remember when this show was vaguely about music?

The Tonight Show’s Female Writers Read Thank-You Notes to Hillary Clinton

“You showed girls everywhere that politics isn’t a popularity contest. Because if it were, you would have won by about 3 million votes.”

Billy Eichner Says No One Spoke to Sean Spicer at the Emmys Except Young Sheldon

And he may have been under the impression he was speaking to Melissa McCarthy.

The Bachelorette’s Peter Kraus Joins The Bachelor Winter Games

Get ready to freeze your roses off.

You’re the Worst Recap: Boomtown

An actual, honest-to-goodness plot twist!