One glowing review for the jokes in Saturday Night Live’s season premiere episode came in last night as the show was happening. Host Ryan Gosling couldn’t stop himself from laughing in nearly every sketch he appeared in that wasn’t pre-taped. Whether it was his backside visibly shaking from giggles as Kate McKinnon squeezed his butt during a demonstration in the “Another Close Encounter” sketch, or barely getting through the start of a line in “Italian Restaurant,” the writing in SNL, and the performances from the series regulars, really tickled the Blade Runner 2049 star. He couldn’t even complete his own monologue without losing it over a silly pronunciation of “New Orleans.” Guess he subscribes to the Horatio Sanz school of televised sketch comedy.