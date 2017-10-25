Ryan Murphy’s next show has made history: Five transgender actors will portray trans characters in Pose, his upcoming FX drama. The show has assembled the largest-ever cast of transgender actors in series-regular roles for a scripted series, according to a release from the network. MJ Rodriguez (Nurse Jackie, The Carrie Diaries, Luke Cage), Indya Moore (Saturday Church), fashion model Jackson, Hailie Sahar (Mr. Robot), and Angelica Ross (Transparent, Claws) have all joined the cast of the show. Casting director Alexa Fogel spearheaded the search, according to the network. Pose will follow life and society in New York in the 1980s, focusing on “the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene, and the ball culture world.” It starts shooting this November.
