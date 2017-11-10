Samantha Bee Releases PSA About Penises and Masturbation in the Workplace

Following the Harvey Weinstein scandal and similar sexual-harassment accusations involving other high-profile men this year, Samantha Bee released a PSA for these powerful men. “I have some business advice,” Bee said on Full Frontal. “Fellas, I’m a big comedy star-slash-Hollywood executive, and I’ve found it’s quite easy not to masturbate in front of my employees. In fact it’s one of the easiest things I don’t do.” The late-night host, sporting a bright pink power pantsuit, also got real with her male viewers. “While I have you here, men I’m sorry to break this to you, but your dick is ugly.” However, she conceded, if you, as a man, do want to show a woman your genitals, Bee has another bit of sage wisdom:

Stop and ask yourself, ‘What is our power dynamic?’ Is there a chance in hell that this person might only be agreeing to see my hideous dick out of fear for their career? If so, make a good business choice and keep your business in your pants.