We get it. With all of the shit going on in the world, sometimes you just want to sit down in front of a television and put on some mindless E! programming while eating some saltines. Well, thank god, because two more Kardashian shows will soon be gracing the network’s airwaves, and this time they’re going to revolve around soda marketing enthusiast Kendall Jenner. Dying to see Jenner and the Hadid sisters complain about their enviable careers around a large bowl of fruit? Kendall’s Model House is for you! Or are you more into seeing Kendall get lost in her very own home and pee on the carpet out of fear? Kendall’s World is where the fun’s at!
Comments