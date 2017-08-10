Beautiful body armor. Beautiful Amazonian warrior women. A secluded beautiful island without a man in sight. Themyscira seems like a pretty chill place to escape from the drama of the world, which is exactly what two lesbian besties discovered when they docked their boat — thanks to the help of a vortex! — to bask in the glory of “a whole island of us.” The only problem with this dream scenario? Maybe Wonder Woman and her strong “sisters” aren’t actually lesbians, although one of them is willing to make-out with a woman for the first time just to be sure. Dream, meet reality.
