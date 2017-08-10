Latest News from Vulture

2:12 p.m.

The McDonald’s Rick and Morty Szechuan Sauce Rollout Went Less Than Ideally

Never underestimate those Adult Swimmers.

1:26 p.m.

Transparent Recap: I Had a Secret

This season is finally putting it all out in the open.

1:06 p.m.

Jon Hamm’s Number One Rule for Comedy: ‘Do Anything Tina Fey Says’

The Hamm hath spoken.

12:28 p.m.

SNL Begs an Important Question: Is Themyscira Actually a Lesbian Paradise?

“It’s like we’re in a porn, but the plumber is just genuinely there to fix the pipes.”

11:39 a.m.

Say Hello to Betty Cooper’s Long-Lost Hot Riverdale Brother

This Chic is indeed very chic.

11:15 a.m.

Saturday Night Live Recap: Gal Gadot Makes Out With Kate McKinnon

The Wonder Woman star had a pretty delightful SNL debut.

10:42 a.m.

Dev Hynes Gives First Details of Next Blood Orange Album

His next album will be about growing up in Essex County

10:39 a.m.

The World Is Falling Apart in the New Justice League Trailer

We’re only one month away now.

10:10 a.m.

Ava DuVernay Is Not Sure If You’re Going to Like A Wrinkle in Time

“You’re seeing worlds being built from the point of view of a black woman from Compton.”

10:07 a.m.

O.J. Simpson Is on the Hunt for Some Female Companionship on SNL

He literally plays the race card.

9:25 a.m.

Jason Aldean Opens SNL to Address America About the Las Vegas Shooting

“We hurt for you, and we hurt with you.”

9:04 a.m.

Gal Gadot Doesn’t Do Kendall Jenner Any Favors With Her Savage SNL Impression

The vocal fry is top-notch.

Yesterday at 10:15 p.m.

Halt and Catch Fire Recap: A Beautiful Service

“Goodwill” is a gorgeous episode about grief and loss.

Yesterday at 9:52 p.m.

Women in Hollywood Would Always Say ‘Ick’ When Harvey Weinstein’s Name Came Up

Or ugh.

Yesterday at 9:48 p.m.

Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead Will Have Crossover

Creator Robert Kirkman broke the news at Comic Con.

Yesterday at 9:33 p.m.

An American Horror Story Episode Was Re-edited After the Las Vegas Shooting

“Someone who was affected might watch that and it could trigger something.”

Yesterday at 8:20 p.m.

Ryan Murphy Has a Sex and the City 3 Solution: Recast Samantha

Or just do one where she’s dead.

Yesterday at 7:04 p.m.

The Psych Office Has a Totally New Look in the Reunion Movie

And we have an airdate!

Yesterday at 6:47 p.m.

Michelle Yeoh Isn’t Finished With Star Trek: Discovery Just Yet

Executive producer Gretchen J. Berg confirmed Yeoh’s return at New York Comic Con.

Yesterday at 6:12 p.m.

Carl Weathers: Voice Acting Is Great Because You Can Show Up Commando

“Nobody cares, they just hear a voice.”