O.J. Simpson Is on the Hunt for Some Female Companionship on SNL

Look out, ladies! O.J. Simpson is back on the dating scene after being released from prison last week, and he’s already checking out all of the latest and greatest dating apps to help him score some dinner dates. What makes a stand-out candidate for Juice these days, you may ask? Being from a country in the Balkan Peninsula that was susceptible to war in the ‘90s; not Googling people as soon as you meet them; being cool with him eating steak with his required plastic knife — the usual! All in all, could be worse.
