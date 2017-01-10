Ryan Gosling Uncovers a Vast Avatar Conspiracy on Saturday Night Live

Ryan Gosling connects all the dots, and the slants of the letters, to uncover one of the greatest typography conspiracies in modern cinema on Saturday Night Live. He’ll stop at nothing — driving over fire hydrants and all — to tell the world that the graphic designer who created the logo for the massive blockbuster Avatar used an unoriginal font. And really, it’s kind of amazing that none of us made a big deal about this oversight sooner. Well, nobody except writer Julio Torres, SNL’s secret weapon, who originated the joke on Twitter last May.

Every day I wake up and remember that Avatar, a huge international blockbuster, used Papyrus font for their logo and no one stopped them. — julio torres ~* (@juliothesquare) May 23, 2017