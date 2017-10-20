Sean Young Says Harvey Weinstein Exposed Himself to Her in the Early ’90s

Blade Runner’s Sean Young is the newest woman to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. During an appearance on the Dudley and Bob With Matt Show podcast, the actress revealed that Weinstein had exposed himself to her when she was working on the 1992 Miramax film Love Crimes. “I personally experienced him pulling his you-know-what out of his pants in order to shock me,” she said. “My basic response was, ‘You know, Harvey, I really don’t think you should be pulling that thing out, it’s not very pretty.’” Young says she left the room, and never took a meeting with Weinstein again. She also says she understands why so many women were reluctant to go public with their stories of sexual assault and harassment from the mogul: “The minute you actually stand up for yourself in Hollywood, you’re the crazy one.”
