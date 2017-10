It was only announced a few weeks ago that Connie Britton would be starring in the new Fox drama 911 from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck, and we’ve already got our first teaser for the show. In it, we see Peter Kraus as a first responder, Britton as a dispatcher, and a massive albino python asphyxiating its owner. Get excited for the show, but also mourn the fact that Britton won’t be the person on the other end of the phone to coach you through your own emergencies in real life.