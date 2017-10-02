By

Tags:

See Gay Talese Lurk in the Shadows in New Clip From Voyeur

Last year, author Gay Talese’s book The Voyeur’s Motel was about to come out when the Washington Post ran a story about factual discrepancies within the work. Motel had already stirred controversy after The New Yorker ran an excerpt of it in the spring, in which Talese reported out his experience embedded in the lifestyle of a Colorado motel owner who outfitted the building so he could spy on all his guests; Talese himself looked on at people in their private moments through vents in the ceilings. Following a brief moment where Talese disavowed his book for having its credibility picked apart — the hotel owner, Gerald Foos, had possibly misrepresented chunks of his story — he reversed course and said he stood by his reporting. Now, the relationship between Talese and Foos will be documented in Voyeur; in this exclusive clip from the film, the author recounts an experience lurking in the rafters of the motel, spying on a couple getting intimate, when he was nearly caught. The doc premieres at the New York Film Festival and will arrive on Netflix on December 1.

See Gay Talese Lurk in the Shadows in New Clip From Voyeur

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.