See Gay Talese Lurk in the Shadows in New Clip From Voyeur

Last year, author Gay Talese’s book The Voyeur’s Motel was about to come out when the Washington Post ran a story about factual discrepancies within the work. Motel had already stirred controversy after The New Yorker ran an excerpt of it in the spring, in which Talese reported out his experience embedded in the lifestyle of a Colorado motel owner who outfitted the building so he could spy on all his guests; Talese himself looked on at people in their private moments through vents in the ceilings. Following a brief moment where Talese disavowed his book for having its credibility picked apart — the hotel owner, Gerald Foos, had possibly misrepresented chunks of his story — he reversed course and said he stood by his reporting. Now, the relationship between Talese and Foos will be documented in Voyeur; in this exclusive clip from the film, the author recounts an experience lurking in the rafters of the motel, spying on a couple getting intimate, when he was nearly caught. The doc premieres at the New York Film Festival and will arrive on Netflix on December 1.