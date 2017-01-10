Despite pressure from thousands of fans, Macklemore took a political stance in Australia’s upcoming same-sex marriage vote during his pre-game performance at the National Rugby League Grand Final on Sunday. Per Stereogum, after the rapper initially announced his plans to perform his 2012 hit “Same Love” at the game, a petition with over 18,000 signatures called for the pro-LGBT song to be nixed from the line-up. The National Rugby League not only dismissed the public outcry and went forward with the scheduled set at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, but also included messages like “We stand for equality” on the stadium’s big screens behind Macklemore and singer Mary Lambert.

After the performance, “Same Love” rose to No. 1 on Australia’s iTunes chart. Macklemore has promised to dedicate proceeds from the single to Aussie’s marriage equality campaign.