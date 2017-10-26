Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 10:28 p.m.

Seth Meyers Says Trump Treats Condolence Calls Like He’s Getting A Yelp Review

“I’m sorry for your loss. Now, if you wouldn’t mind giving me five stars.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: M. Butterfly, Chasing Its Own Reality

“Islands of incisive commentary in a stream that hasn’t entirely found its flow.”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Good Place Recap: Damn It, Janet

A well-earned spotlight on D’Arcy Carden’s terrific performance.

Yesterday at 8:29 p.m.

Jenni Konner and Lena Dunham to Adapt E. Lockhart’s Genuine Fraud

Get ready for mistaken identities and fabulous far-flung locations.

Yesterday at 6:30 p.m.

Olivia Colman Will Succeed Claire Foy As Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown

Colman will take over from Claire Foy in seasons three and four of the Netflix drama.

Yesterday at 6:09 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Is Suing the Weinstein Company to ‘Save’ It (and Himself)

He claims he needs documents in the company’s possession to exonerate him and TWC in any upcoming legal battles.

Yesterday at 5:47 p.m.

All 73 Sade Songs, Ranked From Worst to Best

Her greatest songs hold out the possibility of a better world.

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

Ryan Murphy Asks Tatiana Maslany, James Van Der Beek to Pose for Him Too

The four join five trans cast members previously announced for Murphy’s upcoming New York period drama.

Yesterday at 4:41 p.m.

Pharrell and Girls Trip Writer Tracy Oliver Are Making a Horror Thriller

Pharrell will produce a YA adaptation written and directed by Girl Trip’s Tracy Oliver.

Yesterday at 4:20 p.m.

The Underbelly of Brooklyn’s Bone-Breaking Flex Dance Scene

It’s not break-dancing, nor is it popping or locking — it’s flex, a New York–founded and Jamaican-inspired dance style and subculture.

Yesterday at 4:16 p.m.

James Corden and Anna Wintour’s Unexpected Friendship: A Timeline

From the runway to the The Late Late Show, Corden and Wintour are basically BFFs.

Yesterday at 4:12 p.m.

HBO Drops Mark Halperin Project Amid Sexual-Harassment Allegations

Showtime has also released a statement on its involvement with the Game Change co-author.

Yesterday at 4:00 p.m.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patrick Rothfuss’s Kingkiller Chronicles Headed Showtime

“I very rarely reread books, but I reread those books several times just to luxuriate in reading them.”

Yesterday at 3:20 p.m.

Rachel McAdams and Selma Blair Accuse Director James Toback of Sexual Harassment

Over 200 women have accused writer-director James Toback of sexual harassment.

Yesterday at 2:16 p.m.

Queen Sugar Recap: Revelations

The best and most profound episode of the season so far.

Yesterday at 1:56 p.m.

American Vandal Is Getting a Second Season, This Time With Rich Kids

The mockumentary will delve into a vandalism crime at a prep school in 2018.

Yesterday at 1:40 p.m.

How Hocus Pocus Became an Enduring Halloween Hit

The 1993 Disney comedy has had a shockingly successful afterlife.

Yesterday at 12:45 p.m.

Exploring Darius Rucker’s Impact on Modern Country Music

After selling millions of records as front man of Hootie and the Blowfish, Darius Rucker found success in the mostly white world of country music.

Yesterday at 12:43 p.m.

Let Jeff Goldblum Make Your Day With These Creative Thor: Ragnarok Compliments

“I just, um uh uh uh, am stunned, uh uh, by her magnificence.”

Yesterday at 12:31 p.m.

Barry Keoghan Wants to Creep You Out in The Killing of a Sacred Deer

The 25-year-old Dubliner is currently messing with audiences in The Killing of a Sacred Deer.