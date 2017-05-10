Latest News from Vulture

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: Insane in the Brain

Anyone else still gobsmacked about Amelia’s brain tumor?

Seth Meyers Says Trump ‘Cannot Contemplate Doing Something’ Out of Kindness

“He just assumes it must be a scam.”

How Will & Grace Uses Age to Its Advantage

The revival’s second episode is a lot better than its first.

Will & Grace Recap: Oldies But Goodies

This is a perfect, classic Will & Grace episode.

The Good Place Recap: The Better Battle

Will Eleanor agree to team up with Michael?

The Good Place’s D’Arcy Carden Shows Us How Janet Fell on Her Face 40 Times

I went from, “Oh my god this is such a good twist” to “This is so sad. This is very tragic.”

Keanu Reeves Clones his Family Back to Life in the New Trailer for Replicas

This trailer has some serious Westworld overtones.

Tyrese Is Still In A One-Sided Instagram Fight With The Rock On Instagram

“#FastFamily right? Nah….. it’s about #TeamDewayne.”

Harvey Weinstein Calls New York Times Reporting ‘Reckless’ In New Interview

“I am suing is because of the Times’ inability to be honest with me.”

Theater Review: Too Heavy for Your Pocket, Carried Off With Grace

A civil-rights-era play that does not feel like a period piece.

11 Notorious Harvey Weinstein Stories

Rants! Feuds! M&Ms!

Don’t Use the Harvey Weinstein Revelations to Attack Actresses You Don’t Like

It takes blame that should lay squarely at one man’s feet and makes it about other women.

Transparent Recap: When Do We Ride Into Jerusalem?

If nothing else, the Pfeffermans can always agree on Jesus Christ Superstar.

Multiple Senators No Longer Want Harvey Weinstein’s Money

Senators Leahy, Heinrich, and Blumenthal plan to give Weinstein’s donations to charity in the wake of sexual-harassment allegations.

Netflix Will Now Charge You More to Cover Its Billions in Expenditures

The company’s top two subscription plans are getting more expensive.

Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyer: Accusations Are False But Also He’s Getting Better

“He is reading books and going to therapy. He is an old dinosaur learning new ways.”

Hollywood Reacts to Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual-Harassment Allegations

“I give zero fucks about any repercussions for condemning him.”

A Close Read of That Bonkers Harvey Weinstein Statement

“I am going to need a place to channel that anger so I’ve decided that I am going to give the NRA my full attention.”

Lauren Ambrose – and OMG Diana Rigg – Will Be in Broadway’s My Fair Lady Revival

With Harry Hadden-Paton as Henry Higgins.

Pink Won’t Work With Dr. Luke, Calls Kesha’s Abuse Allegations ‘His Karma’

“This is his karma and he earned it because he’s not a good person.”