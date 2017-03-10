Latest News from Vulture

The Mindy Project Recap: Oh Danny Boy

Chris Messina is back!

Watch Selections From Tom Petty’s Final Concert

The Heartbreakers ended their run at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Why Losing Tom Petty Feels So Deeply Personal

He was one of those artists whose music was intertwined with our memories.

Ezra Koenig, Sheryl Crowe, and Other Musicians React to Tom Petty’s Death

‘“Freefallin’ is truly one of the greatest pieces of American art. So perfect and sad.”

Remembering Tom Petty

While his image was laid-back, almost hippie-like, you don’t get to be a star and stay one without some grit.

Tom Petty Dead at 66

The singer passed away late Monday evening at UCLA Medical Center.

Seth Meyers Asks Congress to Admit They’re Never Going to Work on Gun Control

“If it’s going to be thoughts and prayers from here on out, the least you can do is be honest about that.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas Recap: The Battle of the Bulge

During their Mexico trip, the Housewives face a wave of dildo-based chaos.

The Long-Rumored Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Returns to Snatch Up Your Gold Rings

Deadpool director Tim Miller will executive produce.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Balls to the Wall

It’s official: Doug McLaughlin is without his balls.

Theater Review: Tiny Beautiful Things Won Me Over Against My Will

Discord, not so much.

Josh Abbott Band Guitarist Changes Views on Gun Control After Las Vegas Shooting

“I’ve been a proponent of the 2nd amendment my entire life. Until the events of last night. I cannot express how wrong I was.”

Blade Runner 2049, Marshall Cancel Red Carpet Premieres In Wake Of Mass Shooting

The studios producing both movies have issued statements in support of those affected by the terror attack.

At Least 59 Dead, More Than 500 Hurt in Las Vegas Music Festival Shooting

A gunman fired on concertgoers from a high floor of the Mandalay Bay casino, in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The Weird World of Blade Runner Spinoffs

Sequel novels, video games, and … Prometheus?

Transparent Recap: We’ll Figure It Out

This show really knows how to nail a flashback sequence.

The Gifted Finds Solid Ground in the Crowded X-Men Universe

Fox’s mutant melodrama is an aggressively slam-bang show.

What’s New on Amazon Prime: October 2017

Now’s the time to catch up on The Americans.

Musician Tom Petty in Critical Condition After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Petty played his most recent concert last Monday.

A Comprehensive List of Every Rick and Morty Universe So Far

Including that dimension in which everyone looks like Eric Stoltz in Mask.