Tom Petty Dead at 66

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

After a day of confusion around the state of his health, Tom Petty’s longtime manager Tony Dimitriades announced the passing of the Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers frontman late Monday night. Early conflicting reports of the singer’s death claimed he had passed away earlier in the day after suffering cardiac arrest in his home. In his statement, Dimitriades clarified the timeline of the singer’s last day, which ended at 8:40 PST, saying: