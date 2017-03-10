Tom Petty Dead at 66

After a day of confusion around the state of his health, Tom Petty’s longtime manager Tony Dimitriades announced the passing of the Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers frontman late Monday night. Early conflicting reports of the singer’s death claimed he had passed away earlier in the day after suffering cardiac arrest in his home. In his statement, Dimitriades clarified the timeline of the singer’s last day, which ended at 8:40 PST, saying:
On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.
Comments