Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

Smash’s Josh Safran Is Making a New Musical TV Show

Fade in on a pitch.

4 mins ago

Did Stranger Things Finally Get Justice for Barb?

Barb plays a surprisingly important role in Stranger Things 2.

18 mins ago

6 Unsettling Podcasts to Freak You Out This Halloween Season

Because This American Life just isn’t spooky enough.

24 mins ago

New Accuser Says Fired APA Agent Offered Career Help for Sex

After Blaise Godbe Lipman and Jordan Gavaris, two other men have accused fired APA agent Tyler Grasham of misconduct.

5:28 p.m.

People Really Like Super Mario Odyssey, Which Is a Shock to Absolutely Nobody

Most reviews tout how well the game rewards exploration.

5:17 p.m.

The Magic Mike Musical Will Have a Number for the Straight Guys, Too

But don’t get us wrong, the musical also has a lot of “beefcake” in thongs.

4:50 p.m.

James Toback Sexual-Harassment Defense Might Be Worse Than Harvey Weinstein’s

“Anyone who says that, I just want to spit in his or her fucking face.”

4:08 p.m.

Noah Schnapp Is the MVP of Stranger Things 2

Will Byers disappeared in season one, but he’s utterly essential now.

4:02 p.m.

Jigsaw Is a Gruesome, Facile Reboot of a Gruesome, Facile Franchise

The franchise for people with a teenage boy’s grasp of morality returns.

4:00 p.m.

Stranger Things Recap: Bob the Brain

Joyce’s new boyfriend finally gets his chance to shine.

3:28 p.m.

Scandal Recap: Vermont Can Wait

All together now: Olivia Pope doesn’t need to be rescued.

3:15 p.m.

Oh Good, Southwest Airlines to Host Live Country-Music Concerts on Flights

Because we all have the same taste in music.

3:03 p.m.

Robert Rodriguez Cast Rose McGowan in Grindhouse to Spite Harvey Weinstein

Rodriguez says he cast McGowan in Grindhouse to get back at her alleged rapist.

2:58 p.m.

Go Inside Joan Didion’s Family Life in This New Doc

The Cut spoke with Didion’s nephew Griffin Dunne about his aunt’s work, her health, and her new dog, Ellie.

2:34 p.m.

Why Mindhunter’s Bill Tench Is So Lovable

Bill’s our humanity barometer.

2:31 p.m.

Here’s Hugh Jackman Awkwardly ‘Rapping’ on a New Song From The Greatest Showman

Listen to Pasek and Paul’s “This Is Me” and “The Greatest Show.”

2:13 p.m.

How The Killing of a Sacred Deer Got Its Unusual Title

Get ready to learn a lot about Agamemnon.

1:37 p.m.

The Good Doctor Is Breaking All Sorts of Ratings Records

It’s on track to be ABC’s No. 1 scripted series since season five of Grey’s Anatomy.

1:00 p.m.

Stranger Things Recap: Inner Demons

What happened to Will in the Upside Down?

12:52 p.m.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Take Over Migos’s New Song ‘Motor Sports’

Trap! Selena!