Smash’s Josh Safran Is Making a New Musical TV Show

For those of you who have spent the last long, cold, four years mourning the end of NBC’s Smash, good news: The show’s season two showrunner Josh Safran is making a new musical TV show. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Safran, who also created Quantico and played a key role in Gossip Girl, is developing a musical romantic-drama called Mixtape about “a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are.” Safran is also developing a another series that’s a ghost story centered on the “lifelong haunting of a woman and the man who loves her” (presumably sans Rooney Mara and pie). On Twitter, Safran described Mixtape as “a full-out musical” with “as much music as Smash,” which is great news for the 17 remaining Smash fans (all of whom can be found on Twitter) and especially those who loved Hit List, a key Safran addition to Smash season two. RIP Kyle Bishop — wait, maybe he’s the ghost!
