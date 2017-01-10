Was there any doubt how Saturday Night Live would start its 43rd season? Donald Trump (a.k.a. Alec Baldwin) is back in the oval office for another year of cold opens and unfettered chaos. He’s got Puerto Rican mayors to offend and advisers to reassure affectionately, even if they were very “bad boys” like Kate McKinnon’s Jeff Sessions. While SNL was off the air for summer hiatus we may have missed a couple (read: a ton) of personal changes in the White House, but at least the no nonsense, yet full of nonsense, press secretary *Sarah Huckabee Sanders is still there to keep 45 company.

*Correction: A previous version of this article misidentified Aidy Bryant’s character as Hope Hicks.