Alec Baldwin’s Trump Calls San Juan’s ‘Nasty Woman’ Mayor on Saturday Night Live

He also gets affectionate with Kate McKinnon’s Jeff Sessions.

The 12 Most Essential 30 Rock Episodes to Watch on Hulu

Tina Fey’s groundbreaking sitcom is now streaming on Hulu.

Halt and Catch Fire Recap: The Ballad of Gordon Clark

Gordon is proof positive of how much a character can evolve.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Doesn’t Hide His Disgust After Trump Attacks San Juan Mayor

“You’re going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took.”

Flatliners Currently Has a Zero-Percent Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

A little on the nose, everybody.

It Beats The Exorcist to Become the Highest-Grossing Horror Movie of All Time

Pennywise dances past the half-billion mark.

Terry Crews Invented a New Chair That Will Make You Feel Like a God

The man’s got a lot of energy, and he has to put it somewhere.

Jerry Seinfeld Discusses Whether Or Not We Can Still Enjoy Bill’s Cosby’s Comedy

“Should the comedic work stand on its own separate from the criminality?”

Lorne Michaels Reportedly Wants to Bring Kids in the Hall Back to TV

It’s a limited-run series…that gives sketches…to ex-girlfriends.

Harrison Ford Gently Negs Ryan Gosling by Forgetting His Name

“Did you say Rosling?”

A Men in Black Spinoff Will Make Contact in May 2019

The as-yet untitled sequel is by Iron Man and Transformers: The Last Knight screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

Shay Mitchell Will Star in Freeform’s The Heiresses

Emily Fields grows up to be a diamond-empire heiress.

FX Fails to Get Olivia de Havilland’s Lawsuit Dismissed

The Best Actress winner is reportedly “very pleased” about the decision.

Flatliners Is Embarrassing, Third-Rate, and Unrevivable

The new version loses the original’s most intriguing element, and turns into tidy, cornball, Sunday school moralism.

Super Dark Times Is a Visually Stunning High-School Nightmare

It’s a stylish and confident debut feature from director Kevin Phillips.

Our Souls at Night Is a Contrived But Enjoyable Fonda-Redford Reunion

Fifty years after Barefoot in the Park, Jane and Robert give us good vibes again.

The American Idol Reboot Completes Its Judges Trifecta With Lionel Richie

He’ll judge alongside Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Shania Twain’s Now Is an Audacious Comeback Album

After years out of the spotlight, the pop-country singer returns to a markedly different musical landscape.

The Best TV Shows of 2017 (So Far)

Big Little Lies, Master of None, Twin Peaks, and more.

Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland Pack Up Their Winnebago and Hit The Road

See it in theaters January 18, 2018.