SNL just announced its latest hosts, and the pairings are delightful. This weekend’s show will be hosted by Larry David and feature the newly reformed Miley Cyrus. Girls Trip’s Tiffany Haddish is set to host on November 11, with America’s favorite cyborg, Taylor Swift, joining her as musical guest. Haddish will be making her debut as a first-time host and Swift will perform two songs from her new album Reputation, which will be released the day before, on November 10. Then, on November 18, beloved comedian Chance the Rapper will return to SNL for a fourth time (he has been the musical guest on two shows, and appeared during Kanye’s set last February), and on this occasion, he will be hosting, a gig we’ve been campaigning for since last year. Maybe he and Kenan can pair up again for “Jingle Barack” 2.0, Thanksgiving edition. If Chance doesn’t tackle America’s first Thanksgiving with Trump, it might be a task for Eminem, who, fresh off his politically charged BET cypher, will perform as the musical guest that night.
