14 mins ago

We Were All Too Happy So USA Network Canceled Playing House After 3 Seasons

“If you think that they can keep a good bitch down, well I’m sorry, but they can’t.”

2:30 p.m.

Natasha Leggero Has a Bold Rider Request

“I would share it.”

2:12 p.m.

In Praise of Steve and Dustin’s Unlikely Stranger Things Friendship

Whether they’re talking crushes or hunting Demogorgons, this odd couple is a total delight.

2:01 p.m.

New Accuser Says Harvey Weinstein Raped Her in the 1970s

Four new women have come forward to the Times, two of them alleging assaults that took place in the 1970s.

1:05 p.m.

Larry David, Tiffany Haddish, and Chance the Rapper to Host SNL Next Month

Taylor Swift and Eminem will be musical guests.

12:55 p.m.

Stranger Things’ Joe Keery Agrees That Steve’s Jeans Were Very Tight

“I’m bunching at the crotch extremely.”

12:49 p.m.

Corey Feldman Defends Needing $10 Million for Film Exposing Hollywood Pedophilia

“It will be a very true story. Everybody that affected my life, I’m going to give the perspective that I can give.”

12:27 p.m.

The Stand-up With the Best Voice in Comedy

On the most recent episode of Good One, Ron Funches discusses using his voice as a magical force for good in this world.

12:01 p.m.

Lin-Manuel Miranda on How The Kingkiller Chronicles Inspired Moana

Plus, the “really singsongy” Lady Lackless tune he wrote.

12:00 p.m.

The Best Songs of 2017 (So Far)

Lorde, the War on Drugs, Lil Uzi Vert, Khalid, and more.

12:00 p.m.

The Best Horror Films of 2017 (So Far)

Get Out has captured all the buzz, but a lot of other great horror movies have hit theaters this year.

12:00 p.m.

The Best TV Shows of 2017 (So Far)

Big Little Lies, Master of None, Twin Peaks, and more.

11:59 a.m.

The Intimate New Convent Movie That’s More Than Nuns Gone Wild

Director Maggie Betts and star Margaret Qualley on making a movie about women in love with God.

11:00 a.m.

Acting Expert John Early Teaches Amy Sedaris a Few Things About the Craft

“Really you look like a lumpy pot holder holding a dumpy pot.”

10:47 a.m.

House of Cards’ Beau Willimon Claims He Was Unaware of Kevin Spacey Allegations

“During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on House of Cards, I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off.”

10:44 a.m.

The Weinstein Company’s First Post-Scandal Release Grossed a Paltry $742

Sorry, Bella Thorne.

9:57 a.m.

A Salute to Bob Newby, the Best Character on Stranger Things 2

Bob the Brain makes everything easy peasy.

9:49 a.m.

Kevin Spacey’s Statement Blasted by GLAAD, Rose McGowan, Billy Eichner, and More

Spacey came out after being accused of trying to seduce Anthony Rapp when Rapp was 14.

9:44 a.m.

Patrick Rothfuss Is About to Be Fantasy’s Next Superstar

As the author adapts his beloved trilogy for film and TV with Lin-Manuel Miranda, one question haunts him: Where’s the third book?

9:03 a.m.

All the Ways Stranger Things 2 Is Like James Cameron’s Aliens

The parallels are even more direct than we could have predicted.