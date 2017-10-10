Latest News from Vulture

8:15 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein’s Wife Announces She Is Leaving Him

Designer Georgina Chapman told People: “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions.”

8:11 p.m.

USC Doesn’t Want Harvey Weinstein’s $5 Million Pledge for Female Filmmakers

USC School of Cinematic Arts does not want to be part of Weinstein’s apology tour.

8:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Eternal Return Feels Old in Time and the Conways

A play about time, a play of its time.

7:37 p.m.

The Obamas Address Weinstein Allegations: ‘Michelle And I Have Been Disgusted’

Harvey Weinstein contributed money to Obama’s political campaigns.

7:06 p.m.

Jeffrey Katzenberg Says He Is ‘Sickened’ In Letter He Wrote To Harvey Weinstein

Katzenberg responded to Weinstein’s pleas for support before being fired from the Weinstein Company.

6:10 p.m.

Stop Mentioning Your Daughters When You Denounce Harvey Weinstein

You don’t need a daughter to feel guilty for working with a man you later found out was a sexual predator. You just need a conscience.

5:43 p.m.

SNL Takes a Lighthearted Approach to Nuclear War in a Cut For Time Sketch

Gal Gadot takes Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett’s last french fry just as the missiles go off.

5:04 p.m.

Gretchen Mol Shuts Down Long-Standing Harvey Weinstein Rumors

“I did not exchange sexual favors with Harvey Weinstein.”

4:42 p.m.

Terry Crews Shares His Own Story of Sexual Assault by a Hollywood Executive

“Hollywood is not the only business where this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior — you are not alone.”

4:33 p.m.

The 10 Best Anime Shows to Watch on Netflix

From Attack on Titan to Naruto.

4:20 p.m.

Post-Trump, Jimmy Fallon Continues to Lose Ground in the Late-Night Wars

The host is flirting with a fate that not long ago would have seemed unthinkable: third place.

4:13 p.m.

The Black Eyed Peas Take Us Inside Their Augmented-Reality Comic Book

With the help of an app, the art in the graphic novel bursts off the page.

3:56 p.m.

Where We Left Off With All the Teens on Riverdale

Who’s dating whom? And who’s dead?

3:29 p.m.

Manhattan DA’s Office Defends Decision Not to Charge Harvey Weinstein in 2015

“While the recording is horrifying to listen to, what emerged from the audio was insufficient to prove a crime under New York law.”

2:40 p.m.

Hillary Clinton ‘Shocked and Appalled’ by Harvey Weinstein Allegations

There is no mention yet of donations he has made to her over the years.

2:26 p.m.

I’m a Coward

Men like Harvey Weinstein make cowards of us all.

1:36 p.m.

Asia Argento Shares Scene Inspired by Harvey Weinstein’s Alleged Assault

Weinstein told Argento that he recognized his depiction in Scarlet Diva.

1:11 p.m.

Ben Affleck Addresses Harvey Weinstein Allegations: ‘I Am Saddened and Angry’

“The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick.”

1:02 p.m.

A Very Precise Taxonomy of the TV Reboot

We’ve all been around the block with TV revivals more than once now.

12:21 p.m.

Three Women, Including Asia Argento, Have Accused Harvey Weinstein of Rape

In addition, current and former Weinstein Company employees describe the company’s “culture of silence” around sexual assault.