In a seeming nod to her Miss Universe fashions, Gal Gadot suited up in a shoulder-padded and fringed blazer for the latest Saturday Night Live cut-for-time sketch, “The Last Fry.” In it, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett play Dereck and J-Money, two friends who are bumming out over a news broadcast about rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea when they get overwhelmed by the urge to have some fries. The boys narrate their journey to the burger joint via a throwback rap when they meet Gal, who snags their last fry just as the DPRK launches a nuclear missile at the U.S. Dancing and free-styling as the apocalypse looms large — somehow that now counts as levity.
