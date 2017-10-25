Latest News from Vulture

21 mins ago

Actress Says Harvey Weinstein Forced Himself on Her After 2008 BAFTA Awards

Actress Natassia Malthe says Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her and later asked that she participate in a threesome.

3:22 p.m.

The 15 Greatest Witch Movies of All Time

From The Craft to The Wizard of Oz to The Witches.

2:56 p.m.

If You Want to Date a Celebrity, Just Get a Job at SNL

Dave McCary, rumored new boyfriend of Emma Stone, is the third SNL staff member to be romantically linked to an A-lister recently.

2:49 p.m.

Thank You for Your Service Is a Respectable But Flat PSA

The film by American Sniper’s Jason Hall has its heart in the right place, but never quite finds its punch.

2:46 p.m.

Theater Review: In Oedipus El Rey, Fate Falls a Little Flat

An uneven attempt to build on Sophocles.

2:28 p.m.

John Maus Is Making Outsider Pop for the End of the World

After a six-year hiatus, the artist is back with an anxious album about mortality.

1:49 p.m.

Mindhunter’s Holt McCallany on Why There Are Fewer Serial Killers Today

“Is there a relationship [between] a post-feminist America and the lack of sexually motivated homicides?”

1:20 p.m.

Why Creep 2 Isn’t Actually a Horror Movie

Director Patrick Brice thinks it might be … a rom-com?

1:13 p.m.

Lana Del Rey’s Live Show Is at a Crossroads

Is it camp? Is it dead serious? Her fans are ready for it either way.

12:09 p.m.

Why the Witch Is the Pop-Culture Heroine We Need Right Now

Stories about witches are stories about women, power, and harm.

12:00 p.m.

Watch the Opening Credits for the CW’s Dynasty Reboot

“The original is so iconic and we wanted to pay tribute to it in some way.”

11:17 a.m.

New Orleans Rock-and-Roll Icon Fats Domino Dies at 89

Domino received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

11:03 a.m.

Cole Sprouse Reads a Childhood Poem He Wrote His Mom About, of Course, Stabbing

It’s very sweet, except for the stabbing.

10:43 a.m.

Black-ish Recap: Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems

The game of Monopoly makes monsters of us all.

10:19 a.m.

Chance the Rapper Gives Paul F. Tompkins the Okay to Start Taking Tap Dance

Francis and the Lights cosigns.

10:07 a.m.

Hercules Star Kevin Sorbo Says Gianni Versace Sexually Harassed Him

Sorbo says that because he rebuffed Versace’s advances, he never booked a Versace campaign.

10:00 a.m.

How I Became Good at Literary Parties

“The best way to befriend famous people is to have no idea who they are. ”

8:00 a.m.

Chelsea Handler Chose Partying at the Limelight Over Prepping for the SATs

“I didn’t go to college because of that day, but look where I am now.”

8:00 a.m.

Chelsea Handler’s 10 Favorite Books

David Sedaris, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Edith Wharton, and more

8:00 a.m.

The Oral History of Seinfeld’s ‘The Contest’

Larry David & Co. remember when the sitcom mastered its domain.