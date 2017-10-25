If You Want to Date a Celebrity, Just Get a Job at SNL

After splitting with Andrew Garfield in 2015, Emma Stone has been quietly dating SNL staffer Dave McCary for months, “Page Six” reports. A writer and segment director for the show, McCary directed Stone in the “Wells for Boys” sketch when the actress hosted last year, and, as a longtime friend of SNL cast member Kyle Mooney, he’s also the guy who directed Brigsby Bear. Most importantly for you and I, McCary is the third person who works at SNL to be romantically linked to a celebrity recently, after producer Lindsay Shookus captured the heart of Ben Affleck, and Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost kissed Scarlett Johansson multiple times. Three is a trend, baby — tell Darrell Hammond, this season it’s “love from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center!”
Anyway, if you’d like to date a famous person, email your resume to 30 Rockefeller Plaza, 17th floor, New York, NY, 10111.
