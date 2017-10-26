You’ve been scrambling your little raccoon claws together anxiously these past few days as you struggle to come up with the perfect costume for Halloween next Tuesday. Lucky for you, Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres stopped by the Tonight Show on Wednesday to share a few simple, easy-to-assemble ideas to celebrate the holiday, like the Lost City of Atlantis or a Rumor. You could even just deck yourself with all the beautiful jewels you, a sentient raccoon, have stolen over the years. You know you shouldn’t, but if you can’t be a little bad on Halloween, when can you?
