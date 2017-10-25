Latest News from Vulture

9:02 p.m.

A Movie’s Popularity Will Determine Ticket Prices at Some Regal Cinemas in 2018

Less popular movies and off-peak showtimes will become cheaper, while blockbusters and date nights will get more expensive.

9:01 p.m.

Gabrielle Union Will Reportedly Star In A Bad Boys TV Show

What are you going to to when Gabrielle Union comes for you? Probably be very excited.

9:00 p.m.

Riverdale’s Cruising Storyline Finally Gives Kevin Keller Something to Do

Mysterious, sexy things are afoot in the Riverdale woods.

9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: Lil’ Crime Stoppers

Archie’s vigilante Red Circle gang is extremely dumb.

6:02 p.m.

Kristen Bell Says More Veronica Mars Is Coming

“If I have to do it as Murder She Wrote at 80, we’re going to do it. It’s going to happen.”

5:52 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok’s Deadpan, Camp Comedy Makes It the Best Marvel Movie Yet

Taika Waititi’s sensibilities elevate it into the stratosphere; the cookie-cutter plot brings it back down to Earth.

5:50 p.m.

Mindhunter Recap: The Lives of Others

We finally get a glimpse at Dr. Carr’s life outside of her work.

5:40 p.m.

Ryan Murphy’s Pose Makes History by Casting Five Trans Actors

The show has assembled the largest-ever cast of transgender actors in series-regular roles for a scripted series.

5:20 p.m.

Corey Feldman Is Crowdfunding a Film to Expose Child Sexual Abuse in Hollywood

“I believe that I can also bring down, potentially, a pedophile ring that I have been aware of since I was a child,” he says in his Indiegogo video.

5:02 p.m.

Wind River Severs Ties With Weinstein Company Ahead of Awards Season

Leap and Tulip Fever will also remove the Weinstein Company’s name from their home-video releases.

3:54 p.m.

Actress Natassia Malthe Says Harvey Weinstein Forced Her to Have Sex With Him

Actress Natassia Malthe says Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her and later asked that she participate in a threesome.

3:22 p.m.

The 15 Greatest Witch Movies of All Time

From The Craft to The Wizard of Oz to The Witches.

2:56 p.m.

If You Want to Date a Celebrity, Just Get a Job at SNL

Dave McCary, rumored new boyfriend of Emma Stone, is the third SNL staff member to be romantically linked to an A-lister recently.

2:49 p.m.

Thank You for Your Service Is a Respectable But Flat PSA

The film by American Sniper’s Jason Hall has its heart in the right place, but never quite finds its punch.

2:46 p.m.

Theater Review: In Oedipus El Rey, Fate Falls a Little Flat

An uneven attempt to build on Sophocles.

2:28 p.m.

John Maus Is Making Outsider Pop for the End of the World

After a six-year hiatus, the artist is back with an anxious album about mortality.

1:49 p.m.

Mindhunter’s Holt McCallany on Why There Are Fewer Serial Killers Today

“Is there a relationship [between] a post-feminist America and the lack of sexually motivated homicides?”

1:20 p.m.

Why Creep 2 Isn’t Actually a Horror Movie

Director Patrick Brice thinks it might be … a rom-com?

1:13 p.m.

Lana Del Rey’s Live Show Is at a Crossroads

Is it camp? Is it dead serious? Her fans are ready for it either way.

12:09 p.m.

Why the Witch Is the Pop-Culture Heroine We Need Right Now

Stories about witches are stories about women, power, and harm.