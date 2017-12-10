Photo: David Lee/Netflix

Spike Lee has flipped his first feature into a ten-episode Netflix series. In She’s Gotta Have It, Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) — a “sex positive, polyamorous pansexual” — has three lovers: Greer Childs (Divergent’s Cleo Anthony), Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent), and Mars Blackmon (Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos). Childs is the “Cultured Model,” Overstreet is the “Protective Investment Banker,” and Blackmon is “Da Original B-Boy Sneakerhead” (the role Lee had in the film). She’s Gotta Have It follows Nola as she juggles the boys, her best friends, and her promising career as an artist. Lee’s original movie — filmed over 12 days in 1986 — is now streaming on Netflix. You can catch his adaptation on Netflix when it premieres on Thanksgiving.