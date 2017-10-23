Star Trek: Discovery Renewed for Season Two

Star Trek: Discovery will return to CBS All Access for a second season, the network announced Monday. More Jason Isaacs, more Michelle Yeoh, and more Sonequa Martin-Green! “The series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the Star Trek legacy,” Marc DeBevoise, president and COO of CBS Interactive, said in a statement. “We are extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series.”As for the remainder of season one, Star Trek: Discovery will air in two chapters as planned: Chapter one concludes on November 12, and chapter two will return in January 2018. Set about ten years before The Original Series, Discovery stars Martin-Green as a disgraced Starfleet officer who now serves aboard the U.S.S. Discovery. Former showrunner Bryan Fuller said he envisioned Star Trek: Discovery as an anthology series, but it’s unclear what CBS has planned for season two.
