Stephen Colbert Blasts Donald Trump’s Visit to Puerto Rico

TONIGHT: Stephen's reviewing the footage from Trump's visit to Puerto Rico, and it's more "disaster" than "relief." pic.twitter.com/tVfR9mzOFF — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 4, 2017

When Donald Trump visited Puerto Rico two weeks after Hurricane Maria, his interactions with the Americans affected by the storm didn’t exactly earn him rave reviews with Stephen Colbert. The president’s trip included “Trumpsplaining” the weather, throwing much-needed relief supplies into crowds, and ending a conversation with a victim by telling him to “have fun.” “You’re at a disaster site, you’re not working the floor at your casino,” the Late Show host quipped. As for Trump’s disbelief that anyone would deign to use water purification tablets, even on an island with very little clean water supplies or working electricity, Colbert was flabbergasted. “Yes, she’d drink it because it’s the only water say has,” Colbert said of the water. “Just like she’s only talking to you because you’re the only president we got. She doesn’t have a choice!”