On Tuesday, the feud between retiring Republican Tennessee senator Bob Corker and the leader of his party (and the entire United States) Donald Trump, was reignited. Highlights from the day included the president claiming Corker “couldn’t get elected dog catcher” and the senator refusing to say whether he believed Trump could be trusted with the nuclear codes. It was a real doozy, and Late Show host Stephen Colbert seemed to love every second of it. “The eternal strife is tearing the Republican party apart at the seams,” Colbert said during his monologue. “It’s like a new civil war.” However, in this civil war, not all the key players always know how to spell Tennessee correctly.
