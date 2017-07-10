Donald Trump may love the famous ladies, but the famous ladies really don’t love Donald Trump, do they now? Everyone from Brooke Shields to Candice Bergen to Emma Thompson has come out in recent weeks to share the pretty cringeworthy experiences of being courted by The Donald back in the day, and now Stephen Colbert wants to get in on the fun with some very real, very legit pick-up lines of his own. Or as he puts it before launching into his treasure trove of Trumpian seduction techniques: “No wonder he prefers women who speak English as a second language.”
