Stranger Things 2 Trailer: It’s Grown

Maybe Will never left the Upside Down after all? For a Friday the 13th treat, Netflix has released its second and final trailer for the upcoming season of Stranger Things, bringing the terror back to Hawkins in even creepier ways. “It’s not like it was before,” Chief Hopper narrates. “It’s grown.” And according to your favorite Demogorgon-fighting kids, this time, only Will can stop the alien invasion. He’ll of course need the power of Eleven, who makes her ominous, bloody-nosed return from the presumed dead. (With longer hair!) Stranger Things season two premieres on October 27.
Comments