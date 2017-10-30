After being reportedly detained and refused entrance into the U.S. on Saturday, October 21, Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton has issued a statement apologizing for the incident. Heaton’s release confirms reports that the New Mutants actor was forced to fly back to London after drug-sniffing dogs at Los Angeles’ LAX airport alerted law enforcement to the presence of a small amount of cocaine in his luggage. Heaton also wants to make it clear that, while he was unable to pass through security and subsequently missed the Stranger Things 2 premiere party last Thursday, he was not arrested for nor charged with drug possession. “I’m sorry to all the fans and my Stranger Things family for missing the premiere,” the actor explains. “We are all so proud of this season and I would never want this story to negatively impact the show.” You can read his full statement below:
