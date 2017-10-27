Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

According to TMZ, actor Charlie Heaton, currently starring in Stranger Things 2 as beleaguered older brother Jonathan Byers, was allegedly found with cocaine in his luggage after deboarding a flight from the United Kingdom to Los Angeles last Saturday. Heaton’s bag was reportedly discovered to have “trace amounts” of the drug during a random bag check. TMZ claims that Heaton was not arrested, but rather refused entrance into the United States, which forced him to fly back to his original point of origin, London. The incident might explain why the New Mutants actor didn’t attend the premiere of the Netflix hit show’s second season, which took place in L.A. Thursday night.